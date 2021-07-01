Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $636,960.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,838 shares in the company, valued at $30,879,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.
Shares of DIOD opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.