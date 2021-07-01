Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $636,960.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,838 shares in the company, valued at $30,879,661.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45.

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.