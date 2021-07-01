Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $338,311.77 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

FRPT stock opened at $162.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.48. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -651.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

