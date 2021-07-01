Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

FANG stock opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,712,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

