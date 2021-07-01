VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB) Announces Final Dividend of $0.20

VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

