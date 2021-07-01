Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.63 Million

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce sales of $56.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the lowest is $55.70 million. Heska reported sales of $45.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $238.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $241.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $264.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.87 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

HSKA stock opened at $229.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.27. Heska has a 52-week low of $86.82 and a 52-week high of $235.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heska by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.