Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $585.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $279.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.86. Adobe has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $592.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

