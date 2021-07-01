O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 182.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

