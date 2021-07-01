O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE KOF opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

