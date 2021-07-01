O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 64,575 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85.

