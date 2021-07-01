O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hooker Furniture worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

