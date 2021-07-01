Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after buying an additional 216,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

