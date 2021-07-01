O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Vale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vale by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,353,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

