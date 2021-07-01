Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issued By DA Davidson

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.89. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

