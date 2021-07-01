O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.38.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

