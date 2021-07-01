Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntsman by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.32. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

