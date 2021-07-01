The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.54

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $10.38. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 255,084 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $332.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,089.00 and a beta of 2.59.
In other news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,230.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
