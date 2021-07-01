The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.54

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $10.38. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 255,084 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $332.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,089.00 and a beta of 2.59.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,230.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 572.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

