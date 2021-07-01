Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.47

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and traded as low as $45.44. Emera shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 1,867 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMRAF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

