Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Declines By 61.3%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.06.

