Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $109,500. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.57. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

