O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.