Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $200,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $321.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28.
BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
