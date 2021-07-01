Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $200,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 92,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $321.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

