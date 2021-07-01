Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,238,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,365,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 10.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 61.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.