Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $351.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

