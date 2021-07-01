Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,229 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,999,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

