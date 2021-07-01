Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 528 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS opened at $582.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $605.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -291.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

