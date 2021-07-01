1,383 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,383 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. CWM LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $163.71 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

