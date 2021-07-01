Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Update

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SYNE opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

