Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Short Interest Update

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SYNE opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30.
About Synthesis Energy Systems
