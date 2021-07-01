Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $31.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.41.

KEYUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

KEYUF stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32. Keyera has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

