$1.05 EPS Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

HBCP opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

