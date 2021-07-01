CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CAIXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.