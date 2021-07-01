Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

SOHU stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.09 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 2.05. Sohu.com has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $25.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

