Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Pengrowth Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 434,751 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,854.44.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (TSE:PGF)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

