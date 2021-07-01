TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.97. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 10,448 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

