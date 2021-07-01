Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$39.68. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$39.10, with a volume of 5,188,077 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POW. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 103.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.31.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

