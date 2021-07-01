Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.95 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.