Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.90 ($0.61). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 46.90 ($0.61), with a volume of 5,424 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £78.46 million and a P/E ratio of 57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.54.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

