City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives $13.25 Average PT from Brokerages

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday. Compass Point increased their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 99,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $539.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

