Analysts Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) PT at $537.71

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $537.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $502.68 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

