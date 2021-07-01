Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$9.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$8.78 and a one year high of C$18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.78 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

