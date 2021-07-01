Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WYN opened at GBX 512.59 ($6.70) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 465.76. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The firm has a market cap of £103.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

