Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2178 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

