Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sumco has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $716.64 million for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumco will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

