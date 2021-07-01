$60.16 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.63 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $169.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $244.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $270.19 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $273.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SHEN opened at $48.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.51. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

