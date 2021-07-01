Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.
MEI stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Featured Article: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.