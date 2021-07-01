Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

MEI stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.