Merculet (MVP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $84,962.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $84,962.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00139172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00171157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,514.73 or 0.99863897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,984,343 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.