Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 133,116 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CG opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

