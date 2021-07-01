FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $132.48 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after acquiring an additional 768,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

