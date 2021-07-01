Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing Sells 27,194 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.13 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

