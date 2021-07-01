Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing Sells 27,194 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.13 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
