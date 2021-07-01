Oraichain Token (ORAI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $177,442.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $177,442.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00014775 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00715477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.50 or 0.07861931 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.