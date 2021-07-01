Juggernaut Reaches Market Cap of $46.53 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. Juggernaut has a market cap of $46.53 million and $1.64 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003504 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

